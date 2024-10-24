Looking for a move-in ready, newly built home with custom, high-end finishes? This Woodbine home in Howard County, situated on a 1-acre lot, fits the bill. The home was built in 2021 and has been updated since then with modern, luxurious interiors throughout.

The home opens to a two-story foyer with hardwood floors and modern millwork throughout. A formal dining room with designer lighting and wallpaper is on one side with a secluded study on the other. An open-concept living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen are the heart of the home. The living room features a porcelain-tiled fireplace and multipanel sliding doors to the screened porch. The beautiful kitchen is a chef’s dream, with top-of-the-line Thermador appliances, custom cabinetry and Calacatta quartz countertops. A convenient pantry and mudroom are tucked away just off the kitchen.

Another unique feature of the home is the main level bedroom suite, with its own sitting area, custom kitchenette, walk-in closet and full bathroom. This space is ideal for multi-generational living or as a first-floor primary suite.

Upstairs, there are four additional bedrooms and three bathrooms. A luxurious primary suite features two large walk-in closets and a beautiful en suite bathroom with double vanities, a freestanding tub and a rainfall shower. There’s also an attractive laundry room.

The lower level contains a recreation room with a great, custom wet bar, perfect for entertaining. There’s also a home gym, additional living spaces and storage. This level provides walkout access to the backyard and covered patio.

Relax, entertain and take in the beautiful pasture views in the home’s fenced backyard. There’s a large Trex deck off the main level, which is half screened and half open. The screened portion features a gas fireplace and recessed lighting, creating an attractive outdoor space just off the living room. Below, a stone patio, half of which is covered, has a built-in firepit and a modern outdoor kitchen (including a pizza oven!) for cooking and dining al fresco. An attached two-car garage with custom shelving completes the home.

This home is conveniently located about an hour from Baltimore, Annapolis, Washington, D.C., and Frederick.

The details: