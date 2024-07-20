In Baltimore, there are lots of examples of adaptive reuse architecture. If you’re looking for a distinct home, look no further than these three nontraditional homes, ranging in price from $819,000 to $1,050,000.

Pharmacy, school turned one-of-a-kind house in Mount Vernon

I previously collaborated with real estate agent Avendui Lacovara on a paid partnership to advertise this house on my Instagram page. I’m including it here because of its unique history and one-of-a-kind interiors.

This Mount Vernon home has had several uses throughout its history, including a first-floor pharmacy popular with students at the nearby Baltimore School for the Arts. The upper floors also served as the original location of the Calvert School, before the school moved to its own building in the neighborhood and eventually their current location in Tuscany-Canterbury. Today, this building offers three levels of living space and could be used as a live-work space or as a one-of-a-kind private home.

The home opens to a fully accessible, stunning gallery space. This massive space features soaring ceilings and oversized windows, and has a kitchenette, half bathroom and an attractive loft space. It could be used as an entertaining space, gallery, showroom, professional studio or small office. An original staircase leads to the home’s main living space, with a sophisticated open kitchen, modern living room and separate dining area. There’s also a convenient half bathroom. The third floor has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, including a spacious primary suite with a modern en suite bathroom/dressing room.

A large rooftop deck, rare to find in this neighborhood, offers stunning city views. Located in the heart of Mount Vernon, walk to cultural institutions, neighborhood restaurants and downtown.

The details:

Address: 801 Park Ave.

801 Park Ave. List price: $819,000

$819,000 Three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and two half bathrooms (4,347 square feet)

(4,347 square feet) Agent: Avendui Lacovara, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Modern converted grain elevator condo in Locust Point

What was once a 1920s B&O railroad grain elevator has been transformed into sleek, industrial condos known as Silo Point. Every room in this two-bedroom unit offers beautiful waterfront and city views, thanks to the home’s massive windows. There are also 11-foot ceilings and an open floor plan, which create an open and inviting space. The unit has a spacious living room, dining area and gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops and Viking appliances. Additional updates include automated blinds, Sonos speakers and designer lighting.

The primary suite is luxurious, with lots of built-in storage and a massive bathroom with a free-standing tub, separate glass shower and double vanity. There’s also a second bedroom with its own en suite bathroom and a convenient half bathroom.

Building amenities include 24-hour front desk and on-site concierge, a fitness center and a 19th-floor sky lounge. This unit also has a private patio with waterfront views and includes two deeded parking spaces. Walk to Fort McHenry, parks, restaurants and the waterfront.

The details:

Address: 1200 Steuart St. Unit 1715

1200 Steuart St. Unit 1715 List price: $995,000 (HOA fees: $1,374/month) — contingent

$995,000 (HOA fees: $1,374/month) — contingent Two bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms (2,205 square feet)

(2,205 square feet) Agent: Holly Winfield, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Converted 19th-century church single-family home in Evergreen

Built in 1894 as the Evergreen Methodist Protestant Church, this building has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind home. Charming original details include massive stained glass windows, 20-foot vaulted ceilings, and beautiful hardwood floors and woodwork. Plus, a working church steeple bell!

The home opens to a vestibule, and behind it, a massive living room, with an ornate fireplace and large skylight. Perhaps the heart of the home is the open family room, dining area and kitchen behind it. The modern kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The main level also contains two bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. There’s also a bonus recreation room and a laundry room. Upstairs, you’ll find a large primary loft, with a modern en suite bathroom.

A private courtyard is at the back of the house and there is off-street parking. The home is tucked away in quiet Evergreen, within walking distance of neighborhood restaurants and the Stony Run Trail.

The details:

