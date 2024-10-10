Situated on just over 3 wooded acres, this Laurel home offers an escape into nature with spacious, attractive interiors. Enjoy modern living spaces, including a gourmet kitchen, all with beautiful views of the outdoors. A lush backyard with multitier decks and a saltwater pool complete this distinctive home.

A long gated driveway leads to the private home. Mature trees dot the property, creating the feeling of being in a serene tree house. Inside, the home opens to a bright foyer and living room with a two-story ceiling, massive windows and a stone fireplace. There’s a separate dining room, ideal for entertaining, which also opens to a screened deck. A beautiful professionally designed kitchen is a focal point of the home. Enjoy top-of-the-line appliances, Caesarstone quartz countertops and a breakfast nook. It flows openly to a cozy family room (with another stone fireplace) and a sunroom. There’s also one bedroom and a bathroom on the main level.

A curved staircase leads upstairs to a long, lofted hallway. There are four bedrooms and three bathrooms upstairs. The primary suite contains a double-sided fireplace, attached sitting room, walk-in closet, and large en suite bathroom. A deck off the primary overlooks the lush backyard. There’s also an in-law/au pair wing, with essentially a second primary suite.

The lower level features an entertainment zone, with a recreation room, den, media room, and an exercise room with a hot tub. Another bedroom and bathroom complete this level, which offers walkout access to the backyard.

Outside, enjoy a saltwater pool (with a slide!), multitiered decks and a koi pond. Relax and unwind overlooking the beautiful wooded surroundings. There’s also an attached two-car garage and a detached two-car garage with a bonus office space and bathroom above.

The home backs up to Gorman Park, providing easy access to hiking trails, kayaking and fishing. It’s conveniently 30 minutes from Baltimore, 40 minutes from Annapolis and about 45 minutes from Washington, D.C.

The details: