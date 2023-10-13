For sale: One-of-a-kind midcentury modern home in Mount Washington

Nestled on a hilltop in Mount Washington, you’ll find this stunning midcentury modern home that beautifully blends the indoors and outdoors.

Built in 1956, the main home and the gardens were meticulously designed and inspired by landscape architect James Rose. There are two separately deeded dwellings, each with their own pool, on the unique 2.14-acre lot.

(Eric Tyler, American Imagery)

The main dwelling offers roughly 5,200 square feet on one level. An open-concept floor plan features floor-to-ceiling windows, vaulted wood ceilings, and multiple access points to the outdoor patios. Surrounded by woodland, every room offers stunning views and seamlessly integrates nature into the home.

The home opens to a massive open room with multiple living and dining spaces. A stone wall with a fireplace is the focal point of the main living room. There are multiple dining areas as it’s currently designed. Many of the home’s original details have been lovingly preserved and well maintained, including the kitchen, with soapstone counters and original cabinets. Additional living spaces offer more privacy and thoughtful design details, including a family room/playroom. Most rooms have access to the outdoors, with expansive patios or courtyards.

The home has five bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms, all of which maintain their midcentury charm. A spacious primary bedroom features a stunning stone fireplace and built-ins.

(Eric Tyler, American Imagery)

The home is surrounded by beautiful patios, water features and an in-ground pool. Multiple terraces off the main rooms were expertly designed to connect the inside to the outdoors. An outdoor atrium with a fish pond helps separate the different living spaces in the home. The pool, shaped to fit into the existing contours of the landscape, provides the perfect summer retreat. Mature trees and landscaped gardens offer tranquil spaces to relax and embrace nature.

A separate building on the property was thoughtfully added in 1971. It contains an additional 1,200 square feet of living space, with an open-concept living and work space, kitchen and full bathroom. The uses for this space are endless, including a home office, a gym or a guesthouse. A domed indoor pool house, added in 1991, completes this one-of-a-kind property.

The home is located in Mount Washington. It borders the Jones Falls Trail and is a mile from the shops and restaurants in Mount Washington Village. The property affords plenty of privacy while still offering a convenient location. This is a special opportunity to own one of Baltimore’s most unique homes.

(Eric Tyler, American Imagery)

The details: