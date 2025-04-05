This Owings Mills home is straight out of a design magazine, with stunning interiors, thoughtful details, and luxurious updates. It offers five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms and a large level yard with attractive outdoor spaces.

The home opens to a bright foyer and an attractive main hall with hardwood floors that continue throughout the rest of the house. To the left is a spacious formal living room with a fireplace and mirrored panels. An intimate dining room offers direct access to a covered patio. A highlight of the home is the kitchen, perfect for home chefs, with Calcutta Gold marble countertops, custom cabinetry and top-of-the-line appliances. It opens to a relaxed living room with another fireplace and built-ins. Sneak away to the library/den, a cozy room with beautiful wallpaper and built-in shelves.

There’s also a mudroom with convenient storage, a half bathroom and a first-floor laundry room.

A guest suite, perfect for visitors, is located on the main level, with its own newly renovated bathroom.

Upstairs, there are three additional bedrooms, two bathrooms and a home office. The primary suite is massive, with a private staircase, a sitting area, two walk-in closets and an ensuite bathroom. It also has an attached bonus room, which could be used as a home office or den.

A one-and-a-half-acre lot provides plenty of space for outdoor activities. Relax, entertain and dine al fresco on the home’s two patios, one of which has a wood-burning fireplace. There’s also an attached two-car garage.

The home is conveniently located in Owings Mills, just minutes from Garrison Forest School, Greenspring Valley Hunt Club, and Irvine Nature Center. Downtown Baltimore is 25 minutes away.

The details: