In Phoenix, you’ll find this beautiful shingle-style home, which was built in 2012. Enjoy tasteful interiors, a stunning gourmet kitchen, and spacious rooms, all surrounded by private woods. The home is an architectural masterpiece with classic, high-end finishes.

A wraparound bluestone patio welcomes you to this custom-built home. Inside, enjoy 10-foot ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors and ornate millwork throughout. The traditional home has a cozy formal living room with a gas fireplace and a formal dining room with a butler’s pantry off the hall.

The heart of the home is the massive kitchen, which has been beautifully and thoughtfully designed. Enjoy top-of-the-line appliances, marble countertops and stunning white cabinetry. The kitchen opens to a breakfast area with built-in seating and a wall of windows overlooking the backyard. There’s also an adjoining keeping room area with a gas fireplace. This unique open space creates an ideal place to gather and entertain, as it seamlessly flows with the kitchen. Behind it is a family room with another fireplace.

Upstairs, there are six bedrooms, including a luxurious primary suite with a gas fireplace, a large marble bathroom and a walk-in closet with custom cabinetry. The other bedrooms are spacious and feature beautifully updated, classic bathrooms. There’s also a kids’ room with two bunk beds, perfect for sleepovers or visiting grandchildren. On the third story, you’ll find a large flex space that could be used as an additional bedroom, a home office or a recreation room.

Out back, enjoy a large bluestone patio for outdoor dining and entertaining. There’s also a koi pond, firepit area and green space. A large screened porch off the main level overlooks the beautifully landscaped yard and mature trees surrounding the property. The home also has an attached three-car garage.

The home is located in Phoenix, minutes from Eagle’s Nest Country Club. Loch Raven Reservoir is also nearby, with miles of hiking and biking trails. Downtown Baltimore is only 25 minutes away.

The details: