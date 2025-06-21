On a beautiful street in Pinehurst, you’ll find this stunning 1937 Butler stone Colonial. The four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home is filled with historic charm and thoughtful modern updates. Outside, enjoy one of the area’s finest formal gardens, set on an attractive double lot.

Inside, the home features original hardwood floors, ornate millwork, charming arched doorways, and beautiful fireplaces. A graceful formal living room contains built-ins and access to the rear patio. Across the hall, a formal dining room is ideal for entertaining. The spacious kitchen is a highlight of the home, with custom cabinetry, a wet bar and a butler’s pantry. It has been thoughtfully updated for modern living while retaining its charm. Completing the main level is a cherry wood-paneled family room, with built-ins, a custom fireplace and additional access to the yard.

Upstairs, you’ll find four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a charming home office with built-ins and a fireplace. The primary suite features a spacious bedroom, two closets and an ensuite bathroom.

There’s also a convenient attic for storage and a lower level with a full bathroom.

Outside, the home delights with lush landscaping and stunning formal gardens. The home is situated on a double lot, providing lots of space to relax and enjoy. A stone patio and putting green complete this special yard.

The home is located on a quiet, tree-lined cul-de-sac, a short distance from Lake Roland, area private schools and convenient dining and shopping. Downtown Baltimore is about 20 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 6316 Mossway

6316 Mossway List price: $1,899,000

$1,899,000 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms (4,120 square feet)

(4,120 square feet) Agent: Betsey Winstead, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

