Single-family residence in Baltimore County sells for $565,000

Published on: March 16, 2023 12:57 PM EDT

14100 Fox Manor Lane - Google Street View
Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore County? A 2,975-square-foot house built in 1977 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 14100 Fox Manor Lane in Baltimore County was sold on Feb. 24, 2023, for $565,000, or $190 per square foot. The house is situated on a 1.1-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

  • On Manor Road, Phoenix, in November 2022, a 4,096-square-foot home was sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $181.
  • A 4,480-square-foot home at 4002 Manor Oaks Road in Phoenix sold in September 2022, for $950,088, a price per square foot of $212.
  • In October 2022, a 3,196-square-foot home on Harnel Court in Baldwin sold for $600,000, a price per square foot of $188.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County decreased in the past week from $181 to $169. In total, 85 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $304,534, $180 per square foot. A house in Dundalk that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the last week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

