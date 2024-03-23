The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

In Baltimore, rooftop decks provide a great outdoor space for entertaining, relaxing and taking in beautiful city and water views.

As we start to welcome warmer weather, I thought it would be fun to feature real estate listings with this beloved feature. The three homes range in price from $415,000 to $875,000.

Beautiful, spacious rowhouse in Union Square

This Union Square home beautifully blends historic charm and modern updates. Original details include stunning wide plank hardwood floors, pocket doors, multiple decorative fireplaces and a beautiful curved staircase. The home opens to a spacious living room perfect for entertaining. Behind it is a separate dining room, which is connected via pocket doors to the newly updated kitchen. There’s also a half bathroom on the main level. Upstairs, the second story contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the primary suite. The primary has exposed brick, a large closet and a modern en suite bathroom. On the third story, you’ll find a bright family room with a wet bar leading out to the rooftop deck and an additional bathroom. The finished lower level offers additional living space, or could be used as an income-producing unit.

The home has multiple outdoor spaces, including an attractive rooftop deck, a rarity in the neighborhood. You’ll also enjoy a balcony off one of the second-story bedrooms, and a balcony off the kitchen. There are two off-street parking spaces. The home is located a block from Union Square Park, and close to Pigtown, Hollins Market and downtown.

The details:

Address: 1701 Hollins St.

1701 Hollins St. List price: $415,000

$415,000 Five bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (3,054 square feet)

(3,054 square feet) Agent: Mario Valone, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty

Attractive rowhouse in Federal Hill

Just steps from Federal Hill Park, you’ll find this nicely updated rowhouse with beautiful rooftop views. Inside, the living room has a fireplace, stained glass window and newly refinished hardwood floors, which continue throughout the home. Beyond the living room is an open space, ideal for a home office. There’s a separate dining room and a kitchen, which has been nicely updated with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and white subway tile backsplash. A half bathroom completes the main level. Upstairs, the second level contains two bedrooms, including the primary, a bathroom, and a laundry room. The top level has two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and a family room, with a wet bar and access to the rooftop deck.

Take in views of the Inner Harbor and city from the rooftop deck. A private fenced-in patio sits off of the kitchen for additional outdoor space. Enjoy a prime location, steps from Federal Hill Park, which overlooks the Inner Harbor, neighborhood shops and restaurants and the waterfront promenade.

The details:

Address: 218 Warren Ave.

218 Warren Ave. List price: $564,900

$564,900 Four bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (1,824 square feet)

(1,824 square feet) Agent: Eric Figurelle, Figurelle Team of Cummings & Co. Realtors

Modern townhouse with a two-story rooftop deck in Fells Point

Enjoy four stories of modern living space with this Fells Point townhome, built in 2012. The home opens to a foyer, home office and bathroom on the first floor. Upstairs, the second level contains the main living space with an open concept layout, oak hardwood floors and 10-foot ceilings. There’s a spacious living room, a dining area and a beautiful gourmet kitchen with an induction cooktop, Caesarstone counters and a large wine fridge. An open steel staircase brings you to the third story, with the primary bedroom and a second bedroom, each with its own bathroom. The primary suite has a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with a separate shower and tub. The final story contains another bedroom, currently used as a media room, a bathroom and a family room with glass doors leading to the deck.

A highlight of the home is the two-story rooftop deck. The upper level is massive, with city and water views. There’s also a balcony off the living room for grilling or relaxing. A two-car tandem garage provides convenient parking. Just around the corner, you’ll find the neighborhood’s best shops and restaurants, Broadway Pier and the waterfront pedestrian promenade.

The details: