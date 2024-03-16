The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Baltimore is a great place to live because of its beautiful architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities.

Here are four great real estate listings of homes for sale in Baltimore ranging from $425,000 to $450,000.

Single-family home with historic charm and modern updates in Irvington

This shingle-style home has been nicely updated while still maintaining its historic charm. Built circa 1920, it features original hardwood floors, pocket doors and a slate roof. The home opens to a large foyer with a beautiful staircase. A bright living room contains a fireplace with a wood-burning insert and access to a cheery sun porch. The dining room has built-ins and leads to a charming kitchen. Upstairs, you’ll find four bedrooms and a bathroom with a clawfoot tub. A fifth bedroom is on the third level. There’s plenty of space to use to suit your needs, including a home office, workout room, etc.

In addition to the front porch and sun porch, a newly rebuilt deck at the back of the house overlooks a large fenced-in yard. There’s plenty of space to play and garden. A water feature with a flagstone patio completes the backyard. The neighborhood provides easy access to downtown, Catonsville and area parks, including Leakin Park and Patapsco Valley State Park.

The details:

Spacious traditional condo in Tuscany-Canterbury

The Warrington is one of Baltimore’s most prestigious condo buildings, and this unit is oozing with classic charm. The Georgian Revival building was designed by Wyatt and Nolting and was built in 1928. The unit opens to a foyer with classic black-and-white tiled floors. There’s a large dining room with a beautiful chandelier and a spacious living room, both with parquet hardwood floors and dentil crown molding. An updated kitchen sits off the dining room with a utility closet for storage. The unit has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a large closet and a massive, luxurious bathroom, with a soaking tub and separate shower.

Building amenities include a 24-hour front desk, a full-time manager, maintenance, a fitness room, porters and valet parking. There’s also one garage parking space. Walk to Sherwood Gardens, the Johns Hopkins University and the Stony Run Trail.

The details:

Modern end-of-unit rowhouse in Butchers Hill

This Butchers Hill home offers modern and elegant interiors with white-washed wood floors, a spiral staircase and an industrial kitchen. The living room features custom built-ins and a gas fireplace. There’s a dining area, which opens to an attractive kitchen. Enjoy concrete countertops, sleek cabinetry, and a stainless steel island. Upstairs, the second story contains two bedrooms, each with its own walk-in closet, and an updated full bathroom. An additional bedroom with high ceilings and an en suite bathroom are on the third level.

A private courtyard sits off the kitchen. There’s also an iron balcony accessible via the second story of the home. The home is located in Butchers Hill, within walking distance of Patterson Park, Johns Hopkins Hospital and neighborhood shops and restaurants.

The details:

Address: 2001 E. Fairmount Ave.

2001 E. Fairmount Ave. List price: $449,000 (pending)

$449,000 (pending) Three bedrooms, 2 ½bathrooms (1,776 square feet)

(1,776 square feet) Agent: Amy Sheinin, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

One-of-a-kind rowhouse with multiple outdoor spaces in Federal Hill

Inside this unassuming rowhouse, you’ll find incredible architectural details and beautiful outdoor spaces. The home opens to a living room, with a stunning open-view spiral staircase behind it, a key focal point of the home. The dining room has dark floors and modern lighting. An updated kitchen sits at the back of the house, with arched brickwork and exposed wood beams. Upstairs, there are two open-air bedrooms. There’s also a luxurious bathroom with a curved wall of glass blocks, a soaking tub and a separate shower. A skylight helps create a bright and open feeling. The basement is fully finished for additional living space.

At the back of the main level, you’ll find a screened-in porch, with steps down to a fenced-in backyard with rock garden landscaping. A spacious two-level rooftop deck provides city and water views. The home is steps from Federal Hill Park, which overlooks the Inner Harbor, neighborhood shops and restaurants and the waterfront promenade.

The details:

