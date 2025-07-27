Tucked away on nearly 13 acres in Monkton, this beautiful home boasts luxurious interiors, a thoughtful floor plan and lots of charm. The exterior is just as impressive as the interiors, with a heated in-ground pool, a stocked pond, and over 700 feet of coveted frontage on the Gunpowder Falls River.

The Butler stone and slate roof home was designed by architect Joanne Moncure and built by custom home builder Jeff Duerbeck in 2004.

An expansive covered porch greets you to this unique home. Inside, an ornate foyer leads to a beautiful wood and wrought iron spiral staircase and soaring windows. A great room features coffered ceilings, a Butler stone wood-burning fireplace, and custom built-ins. French doors lead to a covered veranda, one of the home’s many charming outdoor spaces. The formal dining room also has a wood-burning fireplace and French doors to a porch.

A gourmet kitchen is massive, and ideal for entertaining. It features quartzite counters, custom cabinetry, and a breakfast room with built-in banquette seating. The appliances are top-of-the-line, including a Wolf 6 burner gas range, two dishwashers, three ovens, and two paneled refrigerators. Tucked off the kitchen, you’ll find a one-of-a-kind sitting room, with a two-story wall of windows and stone walls, and a screened porch for convenient outdoor dining.

Upstairs, there are five generously sized bedrooms. The primary suite features a luxurious ensuite bathroom, oversized walk-in closets, and a private porch overlooking the Gunpowder. There’s also a guest suite, with its own living room, kitchenette, and full bath.

In the finished lower level, you’ll find a charming Irish pub, with a custom bar, billiards room, wine cellar, and media room. The space offers walk-out access to the backyard.

The grounds on this nearly 13 acre property are incredible. There’s a stocked fish pond, an onsite hiking trail, and a beautiful heated in-ground pool with a waterfall spa. Enjoy the spectacular views on the home’s multiple porches, patios, and lounge areas. Lush landscaping and mature trees surround the home and property.

The home is located at the end of a private street, and backs up to Gunpowder Falls River. Ladew Topiary Gardens, Hunt Valley Town Centre, and area parks and trails are all nearby. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 1912 Corbridge Lane

List price: $4,285,000

6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms (11,962 square feet)

Agent: Colleen Quinn, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty