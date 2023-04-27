Residents and businesses are moving to the Baltimore Peninsula. Here’s a first look.

Commercial, retail and residential spaces have opened at the Baltimore Peninsula, a 235-acre mixed-use development on the site of an old industrial port in South Baltimore.

The first tenants and residents have moved into three newly constructed buildings at the site.

MaryAnne Gilmartin, founder and CEO of MAG Partners, the lead developer, is not stopping there.

“We need Baltimore to be on everybody’s radar,” she said.

More than 800 townhomes, a large entertainment venue and plans to reconfigure major nearby roads and highways are also in the works.

The H. Chambers Company, a planning and design firm specializing in private clubs and hospitality, is the first tenant to occupy an office within the Rye Street Market business complex located at 2455 House St.

Rick Snellinger, president and CEO of The H. Chambers Company, welcomes visitors during the office tour. (Carl Schmidt/for the Baltimore Banner)

The building can accommodate smaller businesses with spaces around 25,000 square feet, but there are larger floor plans as well. The rooms are divided by glass walls and doors, and “the sun, the light and air is abundant in the all corners of the floor plate,” according to Gilmartin.

Office at The H. Chambers Company. (Carl Schmidt/for the Baltimore Banner)

Robert Hickman, board chair of the design firm, said the company looked all over the region for their sixth office location.

But it was the Baltimore Peninsula that offered a place that was “really special,” he said, including access to an outdoor balcony.

“We needed something that really brings the outdoors in. And we deal in the world of private clubs ... it’s all about inside outside,” Hickman said.

Rooftop of 2455 House St. building. (Carl Schmidt/for the Baltimore Banner)

CFG Bank has signed on to lease 100,000 square feet in the Baltimore Peninsula. By 2024, Gilmartin expects enough activity to get nearly 75% of the commercial space leased, she said.

Rye Street Market commercial space. (Carl Schmidt/for the Baltimore Banner)

Just across the courtyard are two mixed-use apartments buildings, Rye House and 250 Mission, where maritime-inspired units — with natural wood, and glass and steel finishings — are available. Other amenities include ample green spaces, co-working spaces and some Juliet balconies.

Rye House lobby. (Carl Schmidt/for the Baltimore Banner)

Ryan Watts, the general manager at real estate developer Bozzuto, said 15% of the units at Rye House and 10% of the units at 250 Mission have been leased since early April.

Of the 416 units at Rye House, 54 will be dedicated to households earning 80% of the area median income, or AMI, while another 35 will be dedicated to those earning 50% of the AMI.

Communal dining area at Rye House. (Carl Schmidt/for the Baltimore Banner)

Last year, New York-based MAG Partners and the San Francisco-based MacFarlane Partners took over the large-scale development, first pitched in 2016 by Under Armour founder Kevin Plank and his Sagamore Ventures development firm.

In November, they rebranded the development, changing the name to the Baltimore Peninsula from Port Covington.

Sagamore Ventures still maintains a “major equity stake” in the project, and a new corporate headquarters for Under Armour is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Looking northeast along Atlas Street. (Carl Schmidt/for the Baltimore Banner)

Gilmartin said the master plan allows for flexibility, and she envisions building a large entertainment or sports venue, as well as an accompanying hotel and conference center.

She also thinks the project’s scale and easy access to a major highway will make it attractive to the film industry.