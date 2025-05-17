In Riderwood, you’ll find this beautifully renovated home with outstanding outdoor spaces. Enjoy impeccable interiors, luxurious updates and a spacious floor plan, all set on nearly two private acres.
The home opens to a welcoming foyer, with wide-plank live-sawn fumed oak floors that continue throughout the home. There’s a cozy sitting room, and behind it, a gourmet kitchen. The beautifully updated space features quartz countertops, top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, a beverage station and a butler’s pantry. It flows seamlessly to a charming living room, with one of the home’s five fireplaces. A formal dining room, wet bar and family room are also on the main floor. Multiple rooms contain French doors leading to the backyard.
The home contains five bedrooms and 4 1/2 updated bathrooms. A primary suite features a wood-burning fireplace with surrounding built-ins, a custom walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom.
The home also has a 2,000-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar.
Outside, you have nearly 2 private acres to enjoy. A saltwater pool, with a retractable cover and water features, is a highlight of the yard. Designed for entertaining, stone patios and lush landscaping surround the pool. There’s also a beautiful covered patio featuring a fireplace, grill and dual ceiling fans.
An attached two-car garage, with additional work space, completes the charming property.
The home is conveniently located to Greenspring Station, Ruxton shops, and area schools. Close proximity to I-83 means downtown Baltimore is only 15 minutes away.
The details:
- Address: 1719 Thornton Ridge Road
- List price: $2,649,000
- Five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms (5,457 square feet)
- Agents: Claudia O’Hara, The O’Hara Group of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty
