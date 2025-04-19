Inside the coveted gated community of Rockland, you’ll find this beautifully updated townhome. The contemporary four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath home boasts attractive living spaces both inside and out, and is completely move-in ready.
Inside, the home features a comfortable open concept floor plan on the main level, with a large living and dining space. Enjoy striking beamed and vaulted ceilings, skylights, and a dramatic two-story stone fireplace. The kitchen has been expertly designed for cooking and entertaining and features high-end appliances (including an induction cooktop), a large island and an entertainment bar.
Upstairs, you’ll find a charming loft space. It contains an incredible home office with built-ins, a family room and a full bathroom.
A luxurious primary suite is located on the main level, with vaulted ceilings, a spa-inspired bath and a walk-in closet with a center island. Two additional bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, are located on the lower level. There’s also a recreation room with walk-out access to the backyard.
Outside, there are multiple places to relax and entertain, including a front stone patio, quiet courtyard and backyard deck and yard. Behind the home are serene woods, providing beautiful views and a connection to nature. There’s also an attached two-car garage.
Community amenities include a guardhouse with 24-hour security, a clubhouse, an outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts and a playground.
Greenspring Station, Lake Roland and area shops and restaurants are all nearby. Easy access to I-83 means downtown Baltimore is only 15 minutes away.
The home is listed as coming soon and is expected to go live on April 27.
The details:
- Address: 2514 Stone Mill Road
- List price: $1,475,000 (HOA fees: $1,181/month)
- Four bedrooms, 4 1/2 bathrooms (2,796 square feet)
- Agents: Simone Bazos and Harriet Wasserman, The Harriet Wasserman Team of Berkshire Hathaway
