In Ruxton, you’ll find this beautifully maintained five-bedroom, 3 ½-bathroom home packed with historic charm. The home was built in 1896 as a summer retreat by notable Baltimore architect James Wyatt of Wyatt & Nolting and is known as Steep Acre.

The living room serves as the heart of the home, providing access to the two covered porches and connecting to the rest of the main level. The craftsmanship is impressive, with coffered ceilings adorned with hand-carved moldings, beautiful millwork and one of the home’s many fireplaces. Two bay windows offer views outside. A formal dining room, adorned in charming wallpaper, is perfect for entertaining, while the kitchen has been thoughtfully updated with heated floors, honed granite countertops and a custom farmhouse sink. There are also a more relaxed family room, mudroom and laundry room.

Upstairs, you’ll find five bedrooms, three bathrooms and additional living spaces. The primary suite is on the second story, with an attached sitting room, two closets and a luxurious bathroom with a clawfoot tub and large shower. Two more bedrooms, both generously sized, a bathroom, and an office/den with a fireplace complete this level.

On the third story, a large recreation room with built-ins could be used as a kids' hangout room or home gym. There are also two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The home is on a lush, 1.35-acre lot surrounded by perennial gardens and mature trees. Two covered porches, shaded by green-and-white awnings, provide a charming spot to relax and dine al fresco. There’s also a large deck with a hot tub. Below it, enjoy the peaceful sounds of water trickling into a pond.

The home is conveniently located in Ruxton, close to neighborhood shops, Greenspring Station and Lake Roland. Get to downtown Baltimore in less than 20 minutes.

The details: