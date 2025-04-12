Tucked away in Ruxton, you’ll find this luxurious five-bedroom, four-bathroom, 9,088-square-foot home. The home features stunning interiors with custom finishes and a beautiful outdoor oasis with an infinity pool and pool house.

The home opens to a grand two-story foyer with incredible craftsmanship that continues throughout the house. The main level rooms are generously proportioned, including a formal dining room with a well-equipped wet bar next to it. Across the foyer is a living room with a double-sided fireplace and a sunroom on the other side. One of the many special touches is the colorful custom stained glass doors.

You’ll love the eat-in kitchen, with top-of-the-line appliances, a large island and a pantry. The main level also features a wood-paneled office with built-ins and a bright living room with another fireplace.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms and four bathrooms, including a private primary retreat. The primary suite is massive, with a luxurious ensuite bathroom featuring dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a steam shower (with a waterproof TV!). It also has a walk-in closet with custom built-ins and a center island. The additional bedrooms are generously sized, with beautifully updated bathrooms. A second laundry room, the first is on the main level, is conveniently located.

The home has a third level that contains a massive recreation room, a great space to use as a playroom or hangout room. There’s also an expansive lower level with a home gym.

The beautifully landscaped yard is another highlight of the home. A stunning infinity pool with fire features and a waterfall offers the perfect outdoor space for relaxing and entertaining. Next to it sits an impressive pool house, with three sets of French doors opening to the pool area. Inside, a convenient living room, kitchen and bathroom are fully updated. The outdoor space also includes a large patio and lots of green spaces (the home is on a 3.3-acre lot), all with beautiful views.

An attached four-car, climate-controlled garage completes this unique property.

Enjoy close proximity to neighborhood shops, Greenspring Station and Lake Roland. Downtown Baltimore is about 20 minutes away.

The details: