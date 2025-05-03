This Ruxton home offers fully renovated interiors, a spacious floor plan and an outdoor space perfect for entertaining. All you need to do is move in and enjoy.

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

Off the foyer, you’ll find a formal living room with a fireplace, French doors, and built-ins. It’s accented with attractive, modern lighting. A spacious dining room also features a fireplace and built-ins. The kitchen has been smartly updated, featuring soapstone and marble counters, high-end appliances, and a sunny breakfast area. A unique space, tucked just off the kitchen, could be used as a den or home office. There’s also a large, bright family room with massive windows. This inviting space has a gas fireplace and bar.

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Each bedroom is generously sized, with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The primary suite offers a luxurious retreat, with two closets and a spa-like bathroom featuring marble vanities, a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower.

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

Outside, a heated saltwater pool and wraparound patio provide the perfect warm weather amenity. It’s surrounded by a decorative metal fence and attractive hardscaping. A second patio is located off the kitchen and family room, ideal for grilling and relaxing. The home is situated on a private 1-acre lot with lots of green space.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The home is conveniently located a short distance from neighborhood shops, Greenspring Station and Lake Roland. Get to downtown Baltimore in less than 20 minutes.

The details: