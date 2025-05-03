This Ruxton home offers fully renovated interiors, a spacious floor plan and an outdoor space perfect for entertaining. All you need to do is move in and enjoy.
Off the foyer, you’ll find a formal living room with a fireplace, French doors, and built-ins. It’s accented with attractive, modern lighting. A spacious dining room also features a fireplace and built-ins. The kitchen has been smartly updated, featuring soapstone and marble counters, high-end appliances, and a sunny breakfast area. A unique space, tucked just off the kitchen, could be used as a den or home office. There’s also a large, bright family room with massive windows. This inviting space has a gas fireplace and bar.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Each bedroom is generously sized, with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. The primary suite offers a luxurious retreat, with two closets and a spa-like bathroom featuring marble vanities, a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower.
Outside, a heated saltwater pool and wraparound patio provide the perfect warm weather amenity. It’s surrounded by a decorative metal fence and attractive hardscaping. A second patio is located off the kitchen and family room, ideal for grilling and relaxing. The home is situated on a private 1-acre lot with lots of green space.
The home is conveniently located a short distance from neighborhood shops, Greenspring Station and Lake Roland. Get to downtown Baltimore in less than 20 minutes.
The details:
- Address: 1846 Circle Road
- List price: $1,388,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms (2,906 square feet)
- Agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee, Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate
