Sale closed in Baltimore City: $371,000 for a townhouse

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 1,258-square-foot house built in 1910 has changed hands. The historic property located at 512 South Belnord Avenue in Baltimore City was sold on June 22, 2023, for $371,000, or $295 per square foot. This is a two-story house. On the exterior, the home features built-up roofing. The property is equipped with radiant heating and a cooling system. The property is situated on a lot spanning 791 square feet.

Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:

On Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 1,316-square-foot home was sold for $389,900, a price per square foot of $296.

In February 2023, a 1,466-square-foot home on South Lakewood Avenue in Baltimore sold for $287,450, a price per square foot of $196.

A 960-square-foot home at 522 South Streeper Street in Baltimore sold in December 2022, for $436,000, a price per square foot of $454.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $175 to $169. In total, 163 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $262,151. The average price per square foot was $176.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

