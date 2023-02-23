Sale closed in Baltimore County: $138,000 for a single-family home

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
The property located at 317 Clyde Avenue in Baltimore County was sold on Feb. 3, 2023 for $138,000, or $197 per square foot. The house built in 1953 has an interior space of 700 square feet. The property sits on a 5,100-square-foot lot.
These nearby houses have also recently been sold:
- On First Avenue, Halethorpe, in January 2023, a 1,904-square-foot home was sold for $406,000, a price per square foot of $213.
- A 1,036-square-foot home at 2411 Saratoga Avenue in Halethorpe sold in October 2022 for $200,000, a price per square foot of $193.
- In September 2022, a 1,656-square-foot home on Third Avenue in Halethorpe sold for $256,000, a price per square foot of $155.
This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.
Sign Up for Alerts