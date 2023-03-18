Single-family home in Baltimore County sells for $550,000

Interested in the Baltimore County real estate market? A spacious property located at 19 Silver Stirrup Court in Baltimore County was sold on Feb. 23, 2023, for $550,000, or $256 per square foot. The house, built in 1982, has an interior space of 2,148 square feet. The property sits on a 10,759-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

In August 2022, a 2,550-square-foot home on Valleyfield Road in Lutherville Timonium sold for $681,000, a price per square foot of $267.

A 2,636-square-foot home at 228 Hunters Ridge Road in Lutherville Timonium sold in December 2022, for $650,000, a price per square foot of $247.

On Holly Ridge Court, Lutherville Timonium, in December 2022, a 4,061-square-foot home was sold for $800,000, a price per square foot of $197.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County decreased in the past week from $181 to $169. In total, 85 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $304,534, $180 per square foot. A house in Dundalk that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the last week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

