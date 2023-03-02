Single-family house in Baltimore County sells for $285,000

Looking for homes in Baltimore County? Here’s the Baltimore County real estate market update. A house built in 1978 located at 2922 Ohio Avenue in Baltimore County has a new owner. The 1,584-square-foot property was sold on Feb. 14, 2023, for $285,000, or $180 per square foot. The house is situated on a 6,250-square-foot lot.
Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:
- A 1,161-square-foot home at 3000 New York Avenue in Halethorpe sold in September 2022 for $392,000, a price per square foot of $338.
- On Ohio Avenue, Halethorpe, in November 2022, a 1,351-square-foot home was sold for $312,500, a price per square foot of $231.
- In October 2022, a 1,224-square-foot home on New York Avenue in Halethorpe sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $278.
The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County decreased in the last week from $178 to $156. In total, 36 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $261,340, $175 per square foot.
This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.