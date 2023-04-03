Single family residence sells in Baltimore City for $375,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 616 Hollen Road in Baltimore City has new owners. The 1,408-square-foot property, built in 1925, was sold on March 23, 2023. The $375,000 purchase price works out to $266 per square foot. The property sits on a 7,496-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

A 1,350-square-foot home at 804 Cedarcroft Road in Baltimore sold in December 2022, for $416,100, a price per square foot of $308.

In February 2023, a 1,344-square-foot home on Gittings Avenue in Baltimore sold for $249,900, a price per square foot of $186.

On Gittings Avenue, Baltimore, in October 2022, a 2,016-square-foot home was sold for $306,750, a price per square foot of $152.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $143 to $140. In total, 241 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $230,396. The average price per square foot ended up at $157.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

