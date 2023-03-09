Interested in Anne Arundel County homes for sale? Here’s a real estate market update: A property located at 223 Kennedy Drive in Anne Arundel County was sold on Feb. 14, 2023, for $636,500, or $442 per square foot. The house, built in 1966, has an interior space of 1,440 square feet. The property sits on a 0.3-acre lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In November 2022, a 2,376-square-foot home on McKeon Road in Severna Park sold for $672,500, a price per square foot of $283.

On Wisler Court, Severna Park, in December 2022, a 2,136-square-foot home was sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $344.

A 1,652-square-foot home at 39 Sunset Drive in Severna Park sold in October 2022 for $624,900, a price per square foot of $378.

The median price per square foot for a home in Anne Arundel County decreased in the last week from $243 to $239. In total, 119 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $473,928, $252 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.