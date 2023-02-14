The 8 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore City the week of Feb. 6

A townhouse in Baltimore that sold for $880,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

In total, 274 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $254,633. The average price per square foot ended up at $168.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 6., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

8. $675,000, condominium at 10 Lee Street

The 2,103-square-foot condominium at 10 Lee Street, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $675,000, $321 per square foot.

7. $682,000, townhouse at 912 West University Parkway

The 2,356-square-foot townhouse at 912 West University Parkway, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $682,000, $289 per square foot. The house was built in 1921.

6. $700,000, single-family home at 5417 Springlake Way

The property at 5417 Springlake Way in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 1946 and has a living area of 2,250 square feet. The price per square foot is $311.

5. $755,000, detached house at 113 East Northern Parkway

The sale of the single-family house at 113 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $755,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1949 and has a living area of 2,745 square feet. The price per square foot was $275.

4. $775,000, detached house at 4 Saint Martins Road

The 4,737-square-foot single-family residence at 4 Saint Martins Road in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $775,000, $164 per square foot. The house was built in 1930.

3. $850,000, single-family residence at 5015 Falls Road Terrace

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 5015 Falls Road Terrace in Baltimore. The price was $850,000 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1910 and the living area totals 3,880 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $219.

2. $875,000, detached house at 202 Saint Dunstans Road

The property at 202 Saint Dunstans Road in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $875,000. The house was built in 1940 and has a living area of 3,036 square feet. The price per square foot is $288.

1. $880,000, townhouse at 1743 Aliceanna Street

The 3,099 square-foot townhouse at 1743 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $880,000, $284 per square foot. The house was built in 2011.