The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Two other construction companies also filed liens against the hotel

A construction contractor is suing a new hotel located across from the Johns Hopkins University campus in Homewood, alleging it is owed $4.3 million for unpaid work at the property, called The Study.

Johns Hopkins owns the property through a limited liability corporation and leases it to New York City-based hotel developer and operator Hospitality 3, which in turn owns The Study.

The Study started welcoming guests last fall after a redevelopment of the 70,000-square-foot, 10-story residential building in the 3200 block of North Charles Street. It includes 115 guest rooms, a fitness space, conference rooms and a gallery space. A ground-floor restaurant called Dear Charles opened earlier this year.

Wohlsen Construction, an East Coast general contractor with a regional office in Baltimore, sued The Study in March. Johns Hopkins is not named in the lawsuit.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The company said in the lawsuit that it replaced roofs and windows and installed two new elevators, fire safety equipment, plumbing, and HVAC and electric systems. The construction company filed a mechanics lien, a legal action that contractors use to guarantee payment.

Two other contractors, N. Ginsburg & Son, Inc. of Baltimore County and Centerline Construction Co. of Baltimore, also filed mechanics liens this year. The attorney for both companies deferred comment to Wohlsen, which did not respond to requests for comment.

Paul McGowan, president and founder of Study Hotels, said the issues leading to the lawsuits were being resolved.

“It’s a privately owned hotel with a bonafide construction dispute in the process of resolution,” McGowan said in a statement.

In February, he told The Banner that renovating the more than 100-year-old building was a “painstaking process.”

In addition to its Baltimore location, Study Hotels operates near other university campuses including Yale University, University of Pennsylvania and the University of Chicago.