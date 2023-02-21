Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Anne Arundel County the week of Feb. 13

A house in Annapolis that sold for $7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Anne Arundel County in the past week.

In total, 103 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $522,845, $274 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 13., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $667,500, single-family home at 127 Gardner Drive

The sale of the single family residence at 127 Gardner Drive in Annapolis has been finalized. The price was $667,500, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 1,856 square feet. The price per square foot was $360.

9. $700,000, single-family residence at 7921 Darby Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 7921 Darby Lane in Severn. The price was $700,000 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 3,266 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214.

8. $738,000, detached house at 636 Emerson Place

The property at 636 Emerson Place in Severna Park has new owners. The price was $738,000. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 1,951 square feet. The price per square foot is $378.

7. $753,500, single-family house at 424 Champion Court

The 3,074 square-foot single-family house at 424 Champion Court, Severn, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $753,500, $245 per square foot. The house was built in 2009.

6. $760,000, single-family residence at 719 Great Heron Drive

The 4,132 square-foot single-family residence at 719 Great Heron Drive in Edgewater has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $760,000, $184 per square foot. The house was built in 2009.

5. $1.5 million, single-family home at 1104 Chukker Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 1104 Chukker Lane, Crownsville, has been finalized. The price was $1,500,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 7,694 square feet. The price per square foot was $195.

4. $1.6 million, single-family house at 669 Shore Road

The property at 669 Shore Road in Severna Park has new owners. The price was $1,615,000. The house was built in 1978 and has a living area of 3,366 square feet. The price per square foot is $480.

3. $1.7 million, detached house at 517 Broadwater Road

The property at 517 Broadwater Road in Arnold has new owners. The price was $1,650,000. The house was built in 1981 and has a living area of 3,709 square feet. The price per square foot is $445.

2. $2 million, detached house at 1039 Whitehall Cove

The sale of the single family residence at 1039 Whitehall Cove in Annapolis has been finalized. The price was $2,000,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1981 and has a living area of 2,858 square feet. The price per square foot was $700.

1. $7 million, single-family house at 975 Melvin Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 975 Melvin Road in Annapolis. The price was $7,000,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1945 and the living area totals 4,936 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,418.