Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Anne Arundel County the week of Feb. 6

A house in Annapolis that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Anne Arundel County in the past week.

In total, 75 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $458,111. The average price per square foot was $262.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 6., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $640,000, single-family house at 2323 Crosslanes Way

The property at 2323 Crosslanes Way in Odenton has new owners. The price was $640,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,180 square feet. The price per square foot is $294.

9. $648,450, single-family residence at 7732 Suitt Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 7732 Suitt Drive in Pasadena. The price was $648,450 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,260 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $515.

8. $650,000, detached house at 8104 Fanfair Lane

The sale of the single family residence at 8104 Fanfair Lane in Pasadena has been finalized. The price was $650,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,170 square feet. The price per square foot was $300.

7. $660,000, single-family home at 129 Carvel Beach Road

The 1,056 square-foot single-family residence at 129 Carvel Beach Road in Carvel Beach has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $660,000, $625 per square foot. The house was built in 2019.

6. $685,000, single-family residence at 617 Highland Farms Circle

The property at 617 Highland Farms Circle in Gambrills has new owners. The price was $685,000. The house was built in 2013 and has a living area of 3,631 square feet. The price per square foot is $189.

5. $699,900, detached house at 104 Charlinay Circle

The sale of the single-family house at 104 Charlinay Circle, Pasadena, has been finalized. The price was $699,900, and the house changed hands in January. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 3,382 square feet. The price per square foot was $207.

4. $820,000, detached house at 983 Wayson Way

The 2,837 square-foot single-family residence at 983 Wayson Way, Davidsonville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $820,000, $289 per square foot. The house was built in 1988.

3. $1.2 million, single-family residence at 934 Barracuda Cove Court

The sale of the single family residence at 934 Barracuda Cove Court in Annapolis has been finalized. The price was $1,175,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 2,250 square feet. The price per square foot was $522.

2. $1.3 million, single-family house at 2882 Patuxent River Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2882 Patuxent River Road, Davidsonville, has been finalized. The price was $1,300,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1931 and has a living area of 1,470 square feet. The price per square foot was $884.

1. $2.5 million, detached house at 3302 Hidden River View Road

The property at 3302 Hidden River View Road in Annapolis has new owners. The price was $2,525,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 3,579 square feet. The price per square foot is $706.