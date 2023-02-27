Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore City the week of Feb. 20

A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the last week.

In total, 184 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $242,313, $161 per square foot. The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the last week from $146 to $157.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 20., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $570,000, townhouse at 1404 Mount Royal Avenue

The 2,790 square-foot townhouse at 1404 Mount Royal Avenue in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $570,000, $204 per square foot. The house was built in 1880.

9. $618,000, townhouse at 1121 William Street

The property at 1121 William Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $618,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 2,319 square feet. The price per square foot is $266.

8. $625,000, condominium at 960 Fell Street

The sale of the condominium at 960 Fell Street in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $625,000, and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condominium has a living area of 1,817 square feet. The price per square foot was $344.

7. $625,000, townhouse at 143 West Street

The 4,640-square-foot townhouse at 143 West Street, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $625,000, $135 per square foot. The house was built in 1900.

6. $656,500, condominium at 2772 Lighthouse pt.

The sale of the condominium at 2772 Lighthouse pt. in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $656,500, and the new owners took over the condominium in February. The condominium was built in 2007 and has a living area of 2,104 square feet. The price per square foot was $312.

5. $765,000, townhouse at 905 Saint Paul Street

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 905 Saint Paul Street in Baltimore. The price was $765,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 4,690 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $163.

4. $825,000, single-family home at 4710 Roland Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 4710 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $825,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 1908 and has a living area of 3,652 square feet. The price per square foot was $226.

3. $940,000, single-family residence at 1116 Bryn Mawr Road

The property at 1116 Bryn Mawr Road in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $940,000. The house was built in 1936 and has a living area of 2,714 square feet. The price per square foot is $346.

2. $1.2 million, townhouse at 1208 Anchorage View Court

The property at 1208 Anchorage View Court in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $1,150,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,860 square feet. The price per square foot is $298.

1. $1.3 million, townhouse at 1417 Webster Street

The 3,600-square-foot townhouse at 1417 Webster Street in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,255,000, $349 per square foot. The house was built in 2018.