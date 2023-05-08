Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore City the week of May 1

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? Check out the Baltimore real estate market updates for the week of May 1.

A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week to $155. In total, 240 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $243,550. The average price per square foot was $168.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 1 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $625,000, detached house at 326 Broxton Road

The 2,742-square-foot detached house at 326 Broxton Road, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $625,000, $228 per square foot. The house was built in 1935.

9. $650,000, single-family residence at 310 Broxton Road

The 2,207-square-foot single-family house at 310 Broxton Road in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $650,000, $295 per square foot. The house was built in 1930.

8. $650,000, townhouse at 811 Sharp Street

The sale of the townhouse at 811 Sharp Street in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $650,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 2,184 square feet. The price per square foot was $298.

7. $720,000, townhouse at 608 West University Parkway

The property at 608 West University Parkway in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $720,000. The house was built in 1919 and has a living area of 2,230 square feet. The price per square foot is $323.

6. $726,000, townhouse at 937 Saint Paul Street

The sale of the townhouse at 937 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $726,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 5,573 square feet. The price per square foot was $130.

5. $755,000, detached house at 317 Saint Dunstans Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 317 Saint Dunstans Road in Baltimore. The price was $755,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1930 and the living area totals 2,313 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $326.

4. $760,000, townhouse at 3413 Brewers Green Way

The property at 3413 Brewers Green Way in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $760,000. The house was built in 2018 and has a living area of 2,601 square feet. The price per square foot is $292.

3. $760,000, townhouse at 237 Collington Avenue

The sale of the townhouse at 237 Collington Avenue, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $760,000, and the house changed hands in April. The house was built in 1918 and has a living area of 2,160 square feet. The price per square foot was $352.

2. $805,000, single-family house at 1 Bellemore Road

The 5,289 square-foot single-family home at 1 Bellemore Road, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $805,000, $152 per square foot. The house was built in 1972.

1. $1.3 million, detached house at 303 Oakdale Road

The property at 303 Oakdale Road in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $1,250,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 4,206 square feet. The price per square foot is $297.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.