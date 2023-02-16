Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore County the week of Feb. 6

Published on: February 15, 2023 10:15 PM EST

$660,000, single-family residence at 11988 Long Lake Drive
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

A house in Reisterstown that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the past week.

In total, 174 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $314,982. The average price per square foot was $181.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 6., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $599,900, detached house at 1 Stags Leap Court

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 1 Stags Leap Court in Pikesville. The price was $599,900 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 4,054 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $148.

9. $629,000, single-family house at 8807 Baileys Court

The sale of the single-family home at 8807 Baileys Court, Perry Hall, has been finalized. The price was $629,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,076 square feet. The price per square foot was $204.

$629,000, single-family home at 8807 Baileys Court

8. $630,000, single-family house at 9 Glenbrook Drive

The 2,128-square-foot detached house at 9 Glenbrook Drive, Phoenix, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $630,000, $296 per square foot. The house was built in 1957.

7. $630,000, single-family residence at 1224 Brookview Road

The property at 1224 Brookview Road in Towson has new owners. The price was $630,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 3,458 square feet. The price per square foot is $182.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok
$630,000, single-family home at 1224 Brookview Road

6. $660,000, detached house at 11988 Long Lake Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 11988 Long Lake Drive in Reisterstown has been finalized. The price was $660,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 3,160 square feet. The price per square foot was $209.

$660,000, single-family residence at 11988 Long Lake Drive

5. $775,000, detached house at 7115 Charles Spring Way

The property at 7115 Charles Spring Way in Towson has new owners. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,586 square feet. The price per square foot is $300.

$775,000, single-family home at 7115 Charles Spring Way

4. $780,000, single-family house at 3828 Bond Farm Drive

The 3,412 square-foot single-family home at 3828 Bond Farm Drive in Reisterstown has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $780,000, $229 per square foot. The house was built in 2003.

3. $1 million, single-family house at 3 Jarretts Court

The property at 3 Jarretts Court in Reisterstown has new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 6,478 square feet. The price per square foot is $154.

$1 million, detached house at 3 Jarretts Court

2. $1.1 million, single-family residence at 9814 Anvil Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 9814 Anvil Court in Perry Hall. The price was $1,125,000 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2007 and the living area totals 8,175 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $138.

1. $1.2 million, single-family home at 2625 Chestnut Woods Court

The sale of the single family residence at 2625 Chestnut Woods Court in Reisterstown has been finalized. The price was $1,236,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 5,515 square feet. The price per square foot was $224.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.