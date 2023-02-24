Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Howard County the week of Feb. 13

A house in Laurel that sold for $970,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Howard County in the past week.

In total, 67 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $470,794. The average price per square foot was $240.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 13., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $715,000, single-family house at 4575 Manor Lane

The 2,191-square-foot detached house at 4575 Manor Lane, Ellicott City, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $715,000, $326 per square foot. The house was built in 1952.

9. $739,500, single-family home at 9121 Magnolia Manor Drive

The single-family home sale at 9121 Magnolia Manor Drive, Laurel, has been finalized. The price was $739,500, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 2,534 square feet. The price per square foot was $292.

8. $740,000, townhouse at 10711 McGregor Drive

The property at 10711 McGregor Drive in Columbia has new owners. The price was $740,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,970 square feet. The price per square foot is $186.

7. $750,000, detached house at 12032 Grayton Run

The 3,514-square-foot single-family house at 12032 Grayton Run in Ellicott City has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $750,000, $213 per square foot. The house was built in 2005.

6. $770,000, detached house at 10526 Catterskill Court

A sale for the single-family residence at 10526 Catterskill Court in Columbia has been finalized. The price was $770,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1968 and the living area totals 2,464 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $313.

5. $811,000, single-family home at 7804 Flagstone Court

The property at 7804 Flagstone Court in Ellicott City has new owners. The price was $811,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,616 square feet. The price per square foot is $310.

4. $900,000, single-family house at 15282 Ridge Hunt Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 15282 Ridge Hunt Drive in Woodbine has been finalized. The price was $900,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 4,138 square feet. The price per square foot was $217.

3. $910,000, single-family home at 11334 Oxford Crest Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 11334 Oxford Crest Lane in Laurel. The price was $910,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1999 and the living area totals 4,488 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203.

2. $950,000, single-family residence at 5255 Grovemont Drive

The 4,342-square-foot single-family residence at 5255 Grovemont Drive, Elkridge, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $950,000, $219 per square foot. The house was built in 2000.

1. $970,000, single-family residence at 9901 Sienna Way

The 4,052-square-foot single-family home at 9901 Sienna Way in Laurel has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $970,000, $239 per square foot. The house was built in 2015.