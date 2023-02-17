Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Howard County the week of Feb. 6

A house in Ellicott City that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Howard County in the past week.

In total, 37 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $506,496. The average price per square foot ended up at $226.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 6., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $533,000, single-family residence at 9117 Frederick Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 9117 Frederick Road in Ellicott City has been finalized. The price was $533,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,591 square feet. The price per square foot was $335.

9. $540,000, single-family home at 6218 Woodcrest Drive

The property at 6218 Woodcrest Drive in Ellicott City has new owners. The price was $540,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,030 square feet. The price per square foot is $266.

8. $586,250, detached house at 6239 Woodcrest Drive

The 1,976-square-foot single-family home at 6239 Woodcrest Drive in Ellicott City has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $586,250, $297 per square foot. The house was built in 1990.

7. $775,000, single-family home at 8301 Whitebark Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 8301 Whitebark Court in Ellicott City. The price was $775,000 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 2,448 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $317.

6. $775,000, single-family residence at 6906 Tolling Bells Court

The property at 6906 Tolling Bells Court in Columbia has new owners. The price was $775,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 3,142 square feet. The price per square foot is $247.

5. $875,000, single-family house at 10678 Old Bond Mill Road

The 672-square-foot detached house at 10678 Old Bond Mill Road, Laurel, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $875,000, $1,302 per square foot. The house was built in 2022.

4. $1.1 million, detached house at 11024 Dorsch Farm Road

The sale of the detached house at 11024 Dorsch Farm Road, Ellicott City, has been finalized. The price was $1,050,000, and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 4,412 square feet. The price per square foot was $238.

3. $1.1 million, single-family house at 5446 Wecker Way

The property at 5446 Wecker Way in Elkridge has new owners. The price was $1,115,000. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 4,180 square feet. The price per square foot is $267.

2. $1.1 million, single-family residence at 2014 Drovers Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 2014 Drovers Lane, Cooksville, has been finalized. The price was $1,145,000, and the house changed hands in January. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 8,370 square feet. The price per square foot was $137.

1. $1.3 million, single-family home at 11624 Whitetail Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 11624 Whitetail Lane in Ellicott City. The price was $1,325,000 and the new owners took over the house in January. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 6,529 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $203.