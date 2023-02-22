Top 11 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore County the week of Feb. 13

A house in Monkton that sold for $1.7 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the past week.

In total, 221 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $340,684. The average price per square foot ended up at $185.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 13., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $700,000, detached house at 321 Chapelwood Lane

The property at 321 Chapelwood Lane in Lutherville Timonium has new owners. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 3,846 square feet. The price per square foot is $182.

9. $700,000, single-family residence at 19 Edelweiss Way

The property at 19 Edelweiss Way in Parkton has new owners. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 3,131 square feet. The price per square foot is $224.

8. $720,000, single-family home at 7 Beechwood Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 7 Beechwood Avenue in Catonsville has been finalized. The price was $720,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1926 and has a living area of 2,385 square feet. The price per square foot was $302.

7. $750,000, detached house at 1306 Walnut Hill Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 1306 Walnut Hill Lane, Towson, has been finalized. The price was $750,000, and the house changed hands in February. The house was built in 1967 and has a living area of 3,604 square feet. The price per square foot was $208.

6. $813,000, single-family house at 906 Malvern Avenue

The 1,973-square-foot detached house at 906 Malvern Avenue in Towson has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in January and the total purchase price was $813,000, $412 per square foot. The house was built in 1952.

5. $935,000, single-family residence at 3705 Bay Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 3705 Bay Drive in Middle River. The price was $935,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1954 and the living area totals 1,692 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $553.

4. $1.1 million, single-family home at 2114 Abell Lane

The 5,544-square-foot detached house at 2114 Abell Lane, Sparks Glencoe, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,050,000, $189 per square foot. The house was built in 2006.

3. $1.3 million, detached house at 11521 Cedar Lane

The 3,164 square-foot single-family home at 11521 Cedar Lane, Kingsville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,250,000, $395 per square foot. The house was built in 1995.

2. $1.6 million, detached house at 1637 Cold Bottom Road

The property at 1637 Cold Bottom Road in Sparks Glencoe has new owners. The price was $1,550,000. The house was built in 1999 and has a living area of 6,382 square feet. The price per square foot is $243.

1. $1.7 million, single-family home at 1822 Corbett Road

The 8,971 square-foot single-family home at 1822 Corbett Road in Monkton has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,650,000, $184 per square foot. The house was built in 2007.