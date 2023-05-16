Top 6 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore City the week of May 8

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? Check out the Baltimore real estate market updates for the week of May 8.

A house in Baltimore that sold for $952,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $153 to $164. In total, 122 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $255,207. The average price per square foot ended up at $181.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 8 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6. $515,000, townhouse at 1427 Benjamin Street

The 2,252 square-foot townhouse at 1427 Benjamin Street in Baltimore has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $515,000, $229 per square foot. The house was built in 2006.

5. $515,000, townhouse at 544 Fort Ave.

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 544 Fort Ave. In Baltimore. The price was $515,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 1875 and the living area totals 1,038 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $496.

4. $595,000, townhouse at 300 East University Parkway

The property at 300 East University Parkway in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $595,000. The house was built in 1917 and has a living area of 2,162 square feet. The price per square foot is $275.

3. $770,000, condominium at 2901 Boston Street

The 1,666 square-foot condominium at 2901 Boston Street in Baltimore has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $770,000, $462 per square foot. The condominium was built in 1985.

2. $923,000, single-family house at 11 Charlcote Place

The sale of the single family residence at 11 Charlcote Place in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $923,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1930 and has a living area of 3,360 square feet. The price per square foot was $275.

1. $952,000, single-family home at 1011 Winding Way

The property at 1011 Winding Way in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $952,000. The house was built in 1958 and has a living area of 3,030 square feet. The price per square foot is $314.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

