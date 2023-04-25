Top 7 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore City the week of April 17

A house in Baltimore that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

In total, 155 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,507. The average price per square foot ended up at $161.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 17 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7. $458,000, townhouse at 1811 Saint Paul Street

The property at 1811 Saint Paul Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $458,000. The house was built in 1890 and has a living area of 2,142 square feet. The price per square foot is $214.

6. $505,000, townhouse at 341 Warren Avenue

The 2,373 square-foot townhouse at 341 Warren Avenue in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $505,000, $213 per square foot. The house was built in 1906.

5. $515,000, condominium at 2335 Boston Street

The 2,160 square-foot condominium at 2335 Boston Street, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $515,000, $238 per square foot. The condominium was built in 2003.

4. $570,000, townhouse at 1011 Baylis Street

The sale of the townhouse at 1011 Baylis Street in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $570,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1910 and has a living area of 2,352 square feet. The price per square foot was $242.

3. $620,000, townhouse at 131 Enclave Court

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 131 Enclave Court in Baltimore. The price was $620,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2016 and the living area totals 2,225 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $279.

2. $632,000, townhouse at 1624 Clement Street

The property at 1624 Clement Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $632,000. The house was built in 1875 and has a living area of 3,016 square feet. The price per square foot is $210.

1. $780,000, townhouse at 423 Hamburg Street

The sale of the townhouse at 423 Hamburg Street in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $780,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1800 and has a living area of 2,259 square feet. The price per square foot was $345.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

