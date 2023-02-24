Top 7 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore City the week of Feb. 13

A house in Baltimore that sold for $970,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

In total, 144 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $245,745. The average price per square foot was $156. The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $158 to $146.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 13., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7. $469,900, townhouse at 3923 Foster Avenue

The sale of the townhouse at 3923 Foster Avenue in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $469,900, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1920 and has a living area of 1,286 square feet. The price per square foot was $365.

6. $530,000, townhouse at 725 Linwood Avenue

The property at 725 Linwood Avenue in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $530,000. The house was built in 1915 and has a living area of 2,143 square feet. The price per square foot is $247.

5. $535,000, townhouse at 531 Fort Avenue

The 984-square-foot townhouse at 531 Fort Avenue, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $535,000, $544 per square foot. The house was built in 1900.

4. $540,000, single-family house at 4703 Roland Avenue

The property at 4703 Roland Avenue in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $540,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 4,150 square feet. The price per square foot is $130.

3. $605,000, townhouse at 2201 Brookfield Avenue

The 16,920 square-foot townhouse at 2201 Brookfield Avenue in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $605,000, $36 per square foot. The house was built in 1900.

2. $715,000, townhouse at 1308 Jackson Street

The 2,434 square-foot townhouse at 1308 Jackson Street in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $715,000, $294 per square foot. The house was built in 2017.

1. $970,000, townhouse at 1733 Aliceanna Street

The property at 1733 Aliceanna Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $970,000. The house was built in 1928 and has a living area of 3,978 square feet. The price per square foot is $244.