Top 7 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore City the week of April 24

A house in Baltimore that sold for $$823,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $156 to $162. In total, 170 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $251,161. The average price per square foot ended up at $172.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of April 24 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

7. $525,000, townhouse at 3950 Cloverhill Road

The property at 3950 Cloverhill Road in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $525,000. The house was built in 1920 and has a living area of 2,868 square feet. The price per square foot is $183.

6. $545,000, single-family house at 506 Drury Lane

The 2,384 square-foot single-family house at 506 Drury Lane in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $545,000, $229 per square foot. The house was built in 1915.

5. $635,000, single-family residence at 6300 Mossway

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 6300 Mossway in Baltimore. The price was $635,000 and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1941 and the living area totals 1,560 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $407.

4. $660,000, townhouse at 1628 Calvert Street

The sale of the townhouse at 1628 Calvert Street in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $660,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 2,640 square feet. The price per square foot was $250.

3. $686,000, single-family house at 115 Hawthorne Road

The 2,547 square-foot single-family house at 115 Hawthorne Road, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $686,000, $269 per square foot. The house was built in 1910.

2. $790,000, townhouse at 1401 Jackson Street

The 1,980 square-foot townhouse at 1401 Jackson Street, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in April and the total purchase price was $790,000, $399 per square foot. The house was built in 2006.

1. $823,000, single-family residence at 4809 Keswick Road

The sale of the single family residence at 4809 Keswick Road in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $823,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 3,723 square feet. The price per square foot was $221.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

