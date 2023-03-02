Top 9 most expensive homes sold in Baltimore County the week of Feb. 20

A condo in Pikesville that sold for $725,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore County in the last week.

In total, 36 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $261,340, $175 per square foot. The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore County decreased in the last week from $178 to $156.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 20., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

9. $317,000, townhouse at 4319 Meadow Mills Road

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 4319 Meadow Mills Road in Owings Mills. The price was $317,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,826 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $174.

8. $330,000, detached house at 1051 Flagtree Lane

The property at 1051 Flagtree Lane in Pikesville has new owners. The price was $330,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 2,182 square feet. The price per square foot is $151.

7. $333,000, townhouse at 9745 Bon Haven Lane

The sale of the townhouse at 9745 Bon Haven Lane in Owings Mills has been finalized. The price was $333,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 1,576 square feet. The price per square foot was $211.

6. $345,000, single-family house at 16819 York Road

The 1,304 square-foot single-family residence at 16819 York Road in Monkton has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $345,000, $265 per square foot. The house was built in 1852.

5. $365,000, single-family residence at 1125 Kent Avenue

The sale of the detached house at 1125 Kent Avenue, Gwynn Oak, has been finalized. The price was $365,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,220 square feet. The price per square foot was $299.

4. $380,000, single-family house at 6812 Crossway

The 1,368 square-foot detached house at 6812 Crossway, Dundalk, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $380,000, $278 per square foot. The house was built in 1941.

3. $425,000, townhouse at 42 Alderman Court

The sale of the townhouse at 42 Alderman Court in Lutherville Timonium has been finalized. The price was $425,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1988 and has a living area of 2,150 square feet. The price per square foot was $198.

2. $480,000, single-family home at 13921 Thornton Mill Road

The 1,742 square-foot single-family house at 13921 Thornton Mill Road in Sparks Glencoe has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $480,000, $276 per square foot. The house was built in 1953.

1. $725,000, condominium at 2331 Old Court Road

The 3,147 square-foot condominium at 2331 Old Court Road, Pikesville, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $725,000, $230 per square foot.