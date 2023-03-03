Top 9 most expensive homes sold in Howard County the week of Feb. 20

A house in Clarksville that sold for $925,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Howard County in the past week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Howard County increased in the past week from $234 to $261. In total, 17 real estate sales were recorded in the area last week, with an average price of $424,382. The average price per square foot was $274.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 20., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

9. $306,000, townhouse at 9410 Mayflower Court

The property at 9410 Mayflower Court in Laurel has new owners. The price was $306,000. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 1,360 square feet. The price per square foot is $225.

8. $353,500, townhouse at 9606 Hastings Drive

The 1,120-square-foot townhouse at 9606 Hastings Drive, Columbia, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $353,500, $316 per square foot. The house was built in 1986.

7. $355,000, townhouse at 7325 Better Hours Court

The property at 7325 Better Hours Court in Columbia has new owners. The price was $355,000. The house was built in 1980 and has a living area of 1,040 square feet. The price per square foot is $341.

6. $381,000, townhouse at 6161 Quiet Times

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 6161 Quiet Times in Columbia. The price was $381,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 1,439 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $265.

5. $405,000, single-family residence at 10513 Gorman Road

The 1,547-square-foot single-family residence at 10513 Gorman Road in Laurel has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $405,000, $262 per square foot. The house was built in 1964.

4. $430,000, detached house at 5446 Luckpenny Place

The sale of the single-family residence at 5446 Luckpenny Place in Columbia has been finalized. The price was $430,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 1,548 square feet. The price per square foot was $278.

3. $450,000, single-family house at 6154 Old Washington Road

A sale for the single-family residence at 6154 Old Washington Road in Elkridge has been finalized. The price was $450,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1894 and the living area totals 1,922 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $234.

2. $720,000, single-family residence at 5421 Kerger Road

The property at 5421 Kerger Road in Ellicott City has new owners. The price was $720,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 2,820 square feet. The price per square foot is $255.

1. $925,000, single-family home at 13333 Elliott Drive

The 2,688-square-foot single-family home at 13333 Elliott Drive in Clarksville has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $925,000, $344 per square foot. The house was built in 1990.