Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Anne Arundel County the week of Feb. 27

A house in Annapolis that sold for $3.8 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Anne Arundel County in the past week.

The median price per square foot for a home in Anne Arundel County decreased in the last week from $243 to $239. In total, 119 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $473,928, $252 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 27 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

10. $730,000, single-family home at 1406 Earnest Way

A sale has been finalized for the detached house at 1406 Earnest Way in Odenton. The price was $730,000 and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 2011 and the living area totals 2,666 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $274.

9. $745,000, single-family house at 722 McCann Road

The sale of the single family residence at 722 McCann Road in Severna Park has been finalized. The price was $745,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1955 and has a living area of 672 square feet. The price per square foot was $1,109.

8. $790,000, detached house at 1612 Durham Way

The 4,732 square-foot single-family home at 1612 Durham Way, Hanover, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $790,000, $167 per square foot. The house was built in 2007.

7. $843,000, detached house at 107 Bay Park Way

The 2,440 square-foot single-family home at 107 Bay Park Way in Severna Park has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $843,000, $345 per square foot. The house was built in 1984.

6. $950,000, single-family home at 4170 Carroll Drive

The property at 4170 Carroll Drive in Edgewater has new owners. The price was $950,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,405 square feet. The price per square foot is $279.

5. $1.1 million, single-family house at 686 Discovery Road

The property at 686 Discovery Road in Davidsonville has new owners. The price was $1,100,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 3,793 square feet. The price per square foot is $290.

4. $1.1 million, single-family house at 153 Longfellow Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 153 Longfellow Drive, Millersville, has been finalized. The price was $1,100,000, and the new owners took over the house in February. The house was built in 1994 and has a living area of 4,040 square feet. The price per square foot was $272.

3. $1.2 million, detached house at 3439 Hidden River View Road

The 3,252 square-foot detached house at 3439 Hidden River View Road in Annapolis has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $1,150,000, $354 per square foot. The house was built in 1998.

2. $1.3 million, single-family home at 2071 Haverford Drive

The property at 2071 Haverford Drive in Crownsville has new owners. The price was $1,260,000. The house was built in 1998 and has a living area of 6,003 square feet. The price per square foot is $210.

1. $3.8 million, single-family residence at 717 Chester Avenue

The 2,816 square-foot single-family residence at 717 Chester Avenue, Annapolis, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in February and the total purchase price was $3,750,000, $1,332 per square foot. The house was built in 2018.