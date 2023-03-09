Townhouse in Baltimore County sells for $505,000

Published on: March 09, 2023 9:18 AM EST

753 Leister Drive - Google Street View
753 Leister Drive - Google Street View
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

The spacious property located at 753 Leister Drive in Baltimore County was sold on Feb. 17, 2023, for $505,000, or $219 per square foot. The house, built in 1996, has an interior space of 2,303 square feet. The house is situated on a 4,280-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

  • In October 2022, a 2,288-square-foot home on Farnham Way in Lutherville Timonium sold for $484,000, a price per square foot of $212.
  • On Leister Drive, Lutherville Timonium, in January 2023, a 2,118-square-foot home was sold for $349,800, a price per square foot of $165.
  • A 2,162-square-foot home at 701 Leister Drive in Lutherville Timonium sold in January 2023 for $510,000, a price per square foot of $236.

The median price per square foot for a home in Anne Arundel County decreased in the last week from $243 to $239. In total, 218 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $318,235, $189 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok