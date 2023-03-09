Townhouse in Baltimore County sells for $505,000

The spacious property located at 753 Leister Drive in Baltimore County was sold on Feb. 17, 2023, for $505,000, or $219 per square foot. The house, built in 1996, has an interior space of 2,303 square feet. The house is situated on a 4,280-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

In October 2022, a 2,288-square-foot home on Farnham Way in Lutherville Timonium sold for $484,000, a price per square foot of $212.

On Leister Drive, Lutherville Timonium, in January 2023, a 2,118-square-foot home was sold for $349,800, a price per square foot of $165.

A 2,162-square-foot home at 701 Leister Drive in Lutherville Timonium sold in January 2023 for $510,000, a price per square foot of $236.

The median price per square foot for a home in Anne Arundel County decreased in the last week from $243 to $239. In total, 218 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $318,235, $189 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.