Baltimore County real estate market: Townhouse sells for $940,000

Published on: March 11, 2023 11:51 AM EST

11536 Pebblecreek Drive - Google Street View
Looking for homes in Balitmore County? A 3,772-square-foot house built in 1995 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 11536 Pebblecreek Drive in Baltimore County was sold on Feb. 16, 2023. The $940,000 purchase price works out to $249 per square foot. The property sits on a 6,446-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:

  • In October 2022, a 2,066-square-foot home on Kimrick Place in Lutherville Timonium sold for $440,000, a price per square foot of $213.
  • A 1,760-square-foot home at 310 Five Farms Lane in Lutherville Timonium sold in February 2023 for $387,500, a price per square foot of $220.
  • On Walton Way, Lutherville Timonium, in January 2023, a 1,872-square-foot home was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $179.

The median price per square foot for a home in Anne Arundel County decreased in the last week from $243 to $239. In total, 218 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $318,235, $189 per square foot.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

