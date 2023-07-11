Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $315,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic property located at 313 South Highland Avenue in Baltimore City was sold on June 27, 2023. The $315,000 purchase price works out to $239 per square foot. The house, built in 1920, has an interior space of 1,320 square feet. This is a two-story house. The home’s outer structure has built-up roofing. The property’s lot measures 1,008 square feet square feet in area.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

A 1,540-square-foot home at 3411 Claremont Street in Baltimore sold in March 2023, for $166,000, a price per square foot of $108.

In May 2023, a 1,295-square-foot home on South Conkling Street in Baltimore sold for $220,000, a price per square foot of $170.

On Gough Street, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 1,470-square-foot home was sold for $145,000, a price per square foot of $99.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $169 to $164. In total, 161 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $275,701. The average price per square foot ended up at $176.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

