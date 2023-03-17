Townhouse in Howard County sells for $721,000

Interested in homes for sale in Howard County? A 2,486-square-foot house built in 2012 has changed hands. The spacious property located at 8959 Tawes Street in Howard County was sold on March 1, 2023. The $721,000 purchase price works out to $290 per square foot. The house is situated on a 4,041-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been sold:

In October 2022, a 3,300-square-foot home on Tawes Street in Fulton sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $227.

A 3,120-square-foot home at 7312 Trappe Street in Fulton sold in October 2022, for $760,000, a price per square foot of $244.

On Tawes Street, Fulton, in November 2022, a 4,440-square-foot home was sold for $880,000, a price per square foot of $198.

The median price per square foot for a home in Howard County increased in the past week from $243 to $252. In total, 45 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $629,952. The average price per square foot ended up at $263. A house in Fulton that sold for $2.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Howard County in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

