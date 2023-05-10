Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $325,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 524 South Kenwood Avenue in Baltimore City has new owners. The 1,644-square-foot property, built in 1910, was sold on April 28, 2023. The $325,000 purchase price works out to $198 per square foot. The house is situated on a 945-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, in September 2022, a 1,200-square-foot home was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $279.

In April 2023, a 1,504-square-foot home on South Kenwood Avenue in Baltimore sold for $217,000, a price per square foot of $144.

A 1,470-square-foot home at 2703 Eastern Avenue in Baltimore sold in December 2022, for $474,999, a price per square foot of $323.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week to $155. In total, 240 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $243,550. The average price per square foot was $168. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

