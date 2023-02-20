Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $329,000

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
A house built in 1980 located at 410 South Hanover Street in Baltimore City has a new owner. The 1,260-square-foot property was sold on Feb. 8, 2023. The $329,000 purchase price works out to $261 per square foot. The house is situated on a 952-square-foot lot.
These nearby houses have also recently been sold:
- On South Hanover Street, Baltimore, in December 2022, a 2,016-square-foot home was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $174.
- In September 2022, a 1,713-square-foot home on Welcome Alley in Baltimore sold for $453,000, a price per square foot of $264.
- A 1,183-square-foot home at 135 West Barre Street in Baltimore sold in November 2022 for $295,000, a price per square foot of $249.
This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.
