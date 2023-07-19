Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $335,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 1,176-square-foot house built in 1885 has changed hands. The historic property located at 1435 Covington Street in Baltimore City was sold on July 6, 2023. The $335,000 purchase price works out to $285 per square foot. This is a two-story house. On the exterior, the home features built-up roofing. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The property is situated on a lot spanning 900 square feet.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On Covington Street, Baltimore, in September 2022, a 2,542-square-foot home was sold for $735,715, a price per square foot of $289.

A 1,554-square-foot home at 1436 Henry Street in Baltimore sold in September 2022, for $468,000, a price per square foot of $301.

In February 2023, a 1,008-square-foot home on East Gittings Street in Baltimore sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $258.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $$164 to $131. In total, 141 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $233,855. The average price per square foot ended up at $161.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

