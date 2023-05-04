Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $362,200

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A historic house located at 801 South Port Street in Baltimore City has new owners. The 1,680-square-foot property, built in 1915, was sold on April 12, 2023, for $362,200, or $216 per square foot. The house sits on a 860-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

On South Milton Avenue, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 1,592-square-foot home was sold for $283,500, a price per square foot of $178.

A 1,396-square-foot home at 717 South Milton Avenue in Baltimore sold in November 2022, for $295,000, a price per square foot of $211.

In April 2023, a 1,380-square-foot home on South Milton Avenue in Baltimore sold for $333,000, a price per square foot of $241.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City increased in the past week from $144 to $154. In total, 155 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $247,507. The average price per square foot ended up at $161. A house in Baltimore that sold for $780,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

