Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $365,000

A 3,240-square-foot house built in 1900 has changed hands. The spacious historic property located at 1711 Saint Paul Street in Baltimore City was sold on June 9, 2023. The $365,000 purchase price works out to $113 per square foot. This is a three-story house. The home’s exterior showcases roofing materials crafted from built-up. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. The property sits on a 2,135-square-foot lot.

Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:

In June 2023, a 2,496-square-foot home on North Calvert Street in Baltimore sold for $665,000, a price per square foot of $266.

A 2,306-square-foot home at 1639 North Calvert Street in Baltimore sold in January 2023, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $171.

On Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, in April 2023, a 2,142-square-foot home was sold for $458,000, a price per square foot of $214.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $169 to $164. In total, 161 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $275,701. The average price per square foot ended up at $176.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

