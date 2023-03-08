Townhouse in Baltimore City sells for $375,000

Looking for homes in Baltimore City? The historic property located at 119 South Potomac Street in Baltimore City was sold on Feb. 22, 2023. The $375,000 purchase price works out to $242 per square foot. The house built in 1904 has an interior space of 1,550 square feet. The house sits on a 949-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently been purchased:

On South Potomac Street, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 1,204-square-foot home was sold for $289,000, a price per square foot of $240.

In September 2022, a 1,204-square-foot home on South Potomac Street in Baltimore sold for $271,400, a price per square foot of $225.

A 1,440-square-foot home at 19 South Decker Avenue in Baltimore sold in February 2023 for $305,000, a price per square foot of $212.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the last week from $157 to $155. In total, 191 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $265,239. The average price per square foot was $163.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.